'Even isolated Shahed strikes cause power and water outages' — Zelensky criticizes Kyiv's preparedness for Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Kyiv's preparedness for Russian attacks on Oct. 13, saying the capital is staying behind other Ukrainian regions in implementing resilience plans aimed at keeping essential services running during the heating season.

"As of mid-October, virtually across the entire country — even in border and frontline regions — the implementation of resilience plans is further advanced than in Kyiv," Zelensky said in a statement following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Oct. 12.

"And Kyiv residents certainly feel it — when even isolated hits by Shaheds cause electricity and water outages across large parts of the capital," he added.

Zelensky said he had begun consultations on urgent security and administrative measures to address the situation and accelerate the implementation of Kyiv's resilience plan.

The proposed measures include strengthening the protection of energy facilities and critical infrastructure, coordinating efforts with the government and military, and introducing changes to Kyiv's governance procedures.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko rejected accusations that the city's authorities had failed to prepare for the heating season.

"Unfounded accusations are being made about an alleged failure of the heating season, spread by outlets linked to the central government," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Oct. 13.

The mayor also accused the central authorities of attempting to undermine local self-government by removing community leaders on what he described as fabricated grounds.

"The people elected me, and I am working, doing everything possible under extremely difficult conditions to justify the trust of Kyiv residents and keep the city functioning amid constant devastating enemy attacks," Klitschko said.

Russian strikes have repeatedly disrupted essential services in the capital in recent days.

On Oct. 8, Russian attacks left much of Kyiv without electricity and water, disrupting metro services. The city faced further power and water outages on Oct. 11 as Russia continued targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine introduced nationwide energy resilience plans in March to protect critical infrastructure, repair damaged facilities, and install backup power and heating systems ahead of winter.