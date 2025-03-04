Eutelsat in talks to expand satellite services for Ukraine amid Starlink uncertainty, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eutelsat, the French satellite operator that owns Starlink rival OneWeb, is negotiating with European governments to expand satellite connectivity in Ukraine.

The company announced on March 4 that it is working with European institutions and business partners and has equipment ready for rapid deployment to support critical missions and infrastructure in Ukraine, according to Financial Times.

These discussions come as investors speculate that Eutelsat could step in if Ukraine loses access to Elon Musk’s Starlink system.

Concerns over Starlink’s availability escalated after the U.S. paused military aid to Ukraine on March 3. Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink for battlefield communications, making it a crucial component of its military operations.

Last week, Reuters reported that U.S. officials had raised the possibility of restricting Ukraine’s access to the system. Musk, who owns Starlink and has influence over U.S. President Donald Trump, denied the claim, calling the report false.

Shares in Eutelsat surged as much as 123% to 4.50 euro before settling at a 70% gain, driven by investor confidence that European leaders will increase military support for Ukraine.

The European Commission on March 4 proposed a 150 billion euro loan package to help EU member states finance defense procurement, which could facilitate immediate military aid to Kyiv. A spokesperson for the Commission confirmed that alternatives to Starlink were under consideration.

Eutelsat’s proposal involves combining OneWeb’s low Earth orbit satellites, positioned around 1,200 kilometers above the surface, with its geostationary satellites at 35,000 kilometers. This dual-constellation approach could provide essential connectivity for Ukraine’s military, including drone operations that have dealt significant blows to Russian forces.

OneWeb already provides services to Ukraine through a German distributor, but expanding its role would require European governments to approve procurement and integration plans. Eutelsat acknowledged that the extent of its contribution depends on Ukraine’s military requirements, security protocols, and existing communication systems.