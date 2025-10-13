EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid, Ukraine's energy sector

Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 13 for discussions with Ukrainian officials on Europe's financial and military support for the war-torn country.

The talks will also concern Ukraine's energy sector and "holding Russia accountable for its war crimes," Kallas said on X.

The visit comes as Russia has escalated attacks against Ukraine's energy grid as winter draws near. A combined missile and drone strike on Oct. 10 caused widespread outages in Kyiv and across Ukrainian regions.

As Russia ramps up the strikes, Kyiv has called upon its Western partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and use immobilized assets to aid Ukraine.

European leaders have been discussing the use of frozen Russian central bank assets to fund a so-called reparations loan, which could provide Kyiv with at least 140 billion euros ($160 billion), to be repaid only once Moscow agrees to pay war reparations.

Recent months also saw tensions rise between Moscow and Europe due to Russian drones and aircraft repeatedly violating NATO airspace. Further suspicious drone sightings caused airport disruptions in Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Kallas is scheduled to chair a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on Oct. 15, where the European officials "will exchange views on defense readiness."