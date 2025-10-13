KI logo
News Feed

EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid, Ukraine's energy sector

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid, Ukraine's energy sector
Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, (R), welcomed by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (C) after arriving in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Kaja Kallas/X)

Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 13 for discussions with Ukrainian officials on Europe's financial and military support for the war-torn country.

The talks will also concern Ukraine's energy sector and "holding Russia accountable for its war crimes," Kallas said on X.

The visit comes as Russia has escalated attacks against Ukraine's energy grid as winter draws near. A combined missile and drone strike on Oct. 10 caused widespread outages in Kyiv and across Ukrainian regions.

As Russia ramps up the strikes, Kyiv has called upon its Western partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and use immobilized assets to aid Ukraine.

European leaders have been discussing the use of frozen Russian central bank assets to fund a so-called reparations loan, which could provide Kyiv with at least 140 billion euros ($160 billion), to be repaid only once Moscow agrees to pay war reparations.

Recent months also saw tensions rise between Moscow and Europe due to Russian drones and aircraft repeatedly violating NATO airspace. Further suspicious drone sightings caused airport disruptions in Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Kallas is scheduled to chair a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on Oct. 15, where the European officials "will exchange views on defense readiness."

Trump says he will urge Putin to end the war or face the US sending Tomahawks to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 that he is prepared to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but said he plans to first discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Article image
European UnionKyivUkraineKaja KallasEuropean alliesEnergy
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 13
Monday, October 13
Show More

Editors' Picks