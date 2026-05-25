Russian attacks kill 4, injure 69 across Ukraine over past day, man killed in strike on civilian car

At least four people have been killed and 69 others injured as Russian attacks over the past day targeted several oblasts across Ukraine, local authorities said on May 25.

Russia launched 262 drones, 246 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ten drones evaded defenses and struck nine locations, while falling debris was recorded at seven sites.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike on a civilian car killed a 24-year-old man in the Krasnopillia community. In separate attacks on the oblast, four people were injured, according to the local military administration.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces carried out nearly 90 attacks on 43 settlements across Sumy Oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 34 settlements, including the city of Kherson, killing two people and injuring 16 others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One person was killed and 14 others were injured in Donetsk Oblast, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said, as the region remains one of the most heavily contested areas along the front line.

Russian attacks on the city of Bohodukhiv and Petrivka village in Kharkiv Oblast injured 18 people, including a 5-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where fighting is ongoing in the southeast, Russian strikes across the region injured six people according to local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. In a separate attack on the city of Pavlohrad at the morning of May 25, six people were injured including a six-year-old boy.

Three civilians were injured in Russian attacks of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Governor Ivan Fedorov said. In total, the Russian troops, using drone, glide bombs and artillery, carried out 753 strikes on 48 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian drones struck the city of Chernihiv overnight on May, injuring two women aged 39 and 44, according to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Over the previous day, on May 24, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined missile and drone attack overnight targeting mainly Kyiv and the surrounding region, causing casualties and destruction across the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 24 that four people were killed and almost 100 others injured across the country as a result of the attack. In Kyiv alone, over 80 people were wounded, including three children, and two victims killed.