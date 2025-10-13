KI logo
Trump says he will urge Putin to end the war or face the US sending Tomahawks to Ukraine

2 min read
by Sonya Bandouil
Trump says he will urge Putin to end the war or face the US sending Tomahawks to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R), meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 that he is prepared to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but said he plans to first discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest, about the Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters. “Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so.”

When asked if he meant he would speak with Putin before supplying the missiles, Trump said that possibility depends on Moscow’s willingness to end the war.

“Maybe I’ll talk to him. I might say, look, if the war is not settled, I’ll send them the Tomahawks,” he said, calling the weapon “a very offensive weapon.”

Trump stressed that “Russia does not need that,” but warned the U.S. may still proceed with the delivery if the conflict continues.

“I think President Putin would look great if he got this settled,” Trump later added, “and I think he’s going to settle it. If he doesn’t, it’s not going to be good for him.”

"The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Oct. 12 and noted that "Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 9 that the delivery of the Tomahawk cruise missiles may force Russia to see the real state of affairs, and sit down at the negotiating table.

The Tomahawk is a subsonic, long-range cruise missile designed for precision strikes. With a range of 1,600 to 2,500 kilometers (995 to 1,550 miles), it would allow Kyiv to reach targets as far as Siberia.

Zelensky, Trump hold second phone call in 2 days, discuss Ukraine’s air defense, long-range capabilities
The two leaders discussed air defense support and long-range strikes, as Russia ramps up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

