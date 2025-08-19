EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia expected to be ready in September, Kallas says

The European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia is expected to be ready in September, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on Aug. 19, as the EU ramps up its pressure on Moscow in hopes that it will push Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

"The EU will also continue targeting Russia’s war economy. The next sanctions package against Moscow should be ready by next month," Kallas wrote on social media, following a meeting of EU ambassadors convened by EU Council President Antonio Costa.

"The unity among EU leaders in today’s virtual Summit was palpable," Kallas added. "Everyone is committed to a lasting peace that protects both Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests."

No details were provided on the planned contents of the package.

The statement comes following a meeting on peace talks between U.S. President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders on Aug. 18, in which leaders pressured Trump to support Ukraine with adequate security guarantees. Numerous European leaders have called on Trump to threaten and implement sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire.



The EU approved its previous sanctions package on July 18, describing it as "one of its strongest" to date, aimed at ramping up economic pressure on Russia.

The 18th sanctions package lowered the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.60 per barrel and targeted over 100 vessels in Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and their affiliates. The measures aimed to curb revenue from fossil fuel exports, a key source of funding for the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

Aside from a meeting with Trump, Russia has taken no concrete steps toward ending the war in Ukraine and continues its offensive along the front line. Following the White House talks, Trump said he would attempt to broker leader-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow, but it is yet to be seen as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to participate in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a discussion with Costa following the EU meeting on Aug. 19, Zelensky said Europe must increase economic pressure" until Russia takes real steps to stop the war."

"We value the unity and unwavering support of the European Union. We agreed to continue working closely together," Zelensky concluded.







