Europe's human rights court rules Russia violated international law in Ukraine, was behind MH17 downing
Editor's note: The story is being updated.
The European Court of Human Rights found Russia accountable for "widespread and flagrant abuses of human rights" during its war against Ukraine since 2014, according to a July 9 statement.
The Strasbourg-based court also found Russia responsible for the deadly downing of Flight MH17, a Malaysian airliner shot down by Russian proxy forces in Ukraine in July 2014.