News Feed

Europe's human rights court rules Russia violated international law in Ukraine, was behind MH17 downing

by Martin Fornusek
Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 smolders in a field in Hrabove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 17, 2014. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The European Court of Human Rights found Russia accountable for "widespread and flagrant abuses of human rights" during its war against Ukraine since 2014, according to a July 9 statement.

The Strasbourg-based court also found Russia responsible for the deadly downing of Flight MH17, a Malaysian airliner shot down by Russian proxy forces in Ukraine in July 2014.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Wednesday, July 9
