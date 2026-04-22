European Commissioner Kos calls on EU countries to fully open Ukraine membership talks by June

The EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos expects to open the first "cluster" of Ukraine membership negotiations once the ongoing change of government in Hungary is complete, but also wants EU countries to go further, faster.

Kos believes that "with a new (Hungarian) government, we will go on with the accession process," she said at the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels.

Outgoing Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban had vetoed a range of Ukraine-related actions at EU level, including a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, Russia sanctions, and the formal opening of the six "clusters:" discussions that address all the alignment required by a country wanting to join the EU.

Hungarian incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar's more pro-European government is expected to start work sometime in May.

"Everything is ready… so I hope we can start very soon, even under the Cyprus presidency for cluster one," Commissioner Kos told the Kyiv Independent.

The EU's legislative work is organized around six-month-long presidencies, which rotate among the 27 EU countries. Cyprus is holding the Council Presidency until June 30, after which Ireland takes the helm.

The next vote for Ukraine – and Moldova's – EU accession process would open the first of six so-called enlargement clusters. Only once a candidate country completes those six to-do lists to align with EU law and EU countries verify that work can an accession treaty be drafted, which, once signed by all EU countries plus the candidate, finally confirms them as a member of the EU.

The first chapter to open, and always the last to be closed, is called 'Fundamentals'. It addresses some of the thorniest issues for any would-be EU country, including rule of law, public administration, and democratic functioning.

It is also the chapter in which Ukraine must find an agreement with Hungary on their respective minorities, Europe minister Taras Kachka told the Kyiv Independent.

"I think that we can find a solution on Hungary. We highlight, and we repeat always that there are no substantive issues … the discussion we had previously with our government related to how to reflect certain elements in the legislation," Kachka said.

"For the Fundamentals, I think everything is ready," Kos said, meaning that for the European Commission, there is no practical reason for not opening the cluster.

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on April 21, Kos went further, saying "Ukraine and Moldova are ready to formally open all six clusters, and we are ready too."

However, the decision to open each cluster rests with the EU countries.

"I hope that they (national ministers) are hearing me now that I want to see something more in the first half of the year," Kos told the Kyiv Independent.

However, the Enlargement Commissioner also hedged her comments, knowing that there could be delays.

"I also count on the Irish presidency in the second half of the year, where all the clusters should be formally open before we go and celebrate Christmas," she said.