EU ambassadors back 20th package of Russia sanctions after Hungary, Slovakia drop veto

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

EU ambassadors agreed on the 20th package of sanctions imposed against Moscow in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on April 22, after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto over the measures, a spokesperson for the Cyprus Presidency of the EU Council said.

The move comes after the EU failed to adopt the package, which had been blocked by outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose defeat in national elections also paved the way for the release of a 90 billion euros ($106 billion) loan for Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a closed-door meeting with journalists on April 21 that Ukraine now wants not just sanctions against Russia to be adopted, but for them to be broadened into expanded packages.

"Quite some time has passed since Feb. 24. Our understanding has deepened, as has the need to put pressure on Russia — its industry, shadow fleet, and maritime services," Sybiha said.