Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Commission President: EU to send 900 generators to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2022 4:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will receive 900 generators for powering critical infrastructure as well as millions of energy-saving bulbs from the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

She also said that “the EU is working to increase electricity flows between Ukraine, Romania, and the rest of Europe.”

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on earlier on Dec. 10 that Germany would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators of different power classes worth 19.5 million euros and said that 150 generators were already in Ukraine.

France also reportedly sent 100 power generators to help Ukraine to get through the winter amid constant electricity cut-offs.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Moscow admits that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.