Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

France sends 100 generators to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 3:57 am
Share

France has dispatched 100 generators to help Ukraine get through the winter, according to Deputy Energy Minister Farid Safarov and Benjamin Roehrig, deputy chief of Mission at the French embassy in Ukraine. 

"Ukrainian power engineers hold the second front in this war with Russia - the energy front," Safarov said. "The challenges they face are unprecedented. We thank France for its support and, in particular, these generators, which will help us to get through this extremely difficult winter." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK