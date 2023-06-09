Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Commission on Kakhovka dam disaster: Russia bears 'primary responsibility' as it invaded Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova June 9, 2023 3:41 PM 2 min read
European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant during a press briefing on June 9, 2023. (European Commission/Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia bears "primary responsibility" for the Kakhovka dam destruction in Kherson Oblast as it had started the war in the first place, European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said on June 9.

"Russia is there, bombing and shelling, and Ukraine is defending itself, so Russia has primary responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine... and this is the first statement you have to keep in mind when looking into this incident and anything else," Spinant told a press conference.

The official said that the European Commission condemned Russia's continued attacks in any form and place on Ukrainian territory.

"We will do whatever we can to support the people impacted (by the Kakhovka dam breach)," Spinant added.

A day before, the White House made a similar statement, saying that while it was still assessing who destroyed the dam, Russia was ultimately to blame because it controlled the Kakhovka plant.

The dam of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River was destroyed on June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's Southern Command, the dam was blown up by Russian forces.

On the same day, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the bloc would help Ukraine with the aftermath of the Kakhovka dam destruction, which caused large-scale flooding in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.