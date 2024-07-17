Fighting in Krynky ongoing, but Ukrainian positions 'completely destroyed'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Krynky, a key village in the heavily-contested Dnipro bridgehead in Russian-occupied Kherson, but their positions are "completely destroyed," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said on July 17.

The statement comes after unconfirmed reports on July 16 that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from the village.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, in particular in the area of ​​the settlement of Krynky," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said in a post on Facebook.

"However, it is true that most of the main positions of the Ukrainian troops in the village of Krynky, as a result of intense, combined and prolonged enemy fire, were completely destroyed."

It added that the village itself had been "almost completely destroyed," but Ukrainian forces would "continue to be in designated positions and bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro."

Krynky is a small village in Kherson oblast on the predominantly occupied east bank of Dnipro River. Before the start of the full-scale war, fewer than 1,000 people lived there.

Ukrainian marines first crossed the river and gained a foothold on the Russian-occupied side in October of last year.

Over the next two months, they managed to secure a thin, long bridgehead along the coast.

Marines achieved the most success in Krynky in December, managing to advance around roughly 2.5 kilometers from the river coast.

Fighting for the village has been fierce for months. In February, Ukraine said Russian troops were conducting "human wave" assaults without armored vehicles in an attempt to recapture it.

First-person-view (FPV) drones formed a significant part of Ukraine's firepower against the Russian forces trying to retake the area, and a British Defense Intelligence update on 12 Jan., said 90% of Russian equipment had been destroyed in the sector.

It noted a lack of Russian electronic warfare countermeasures played a large role in this.

But despite this, since taking Krynky Ukrainian forces were unable to advance any further and the operation became controversial, not least among the soldiers taking part.

Speaking to the Kyiv Independent in December, Ukrainian marines highlighted how just crossing the river itself was highly risky and those that made it across were immediately met by Russian mortar fire, glide bombs and artillery.

Some described the operation as a "political decision" to gain a symbolic success on the battlefield despite the human costs involved.

“People are killed to hold on to the ruins,” a 47-year-old Senior Sergeant, Petro, said.