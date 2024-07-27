Skip to content
60 million tons of cargo exported so far through Ukrainian maritime corridor

by Sonya Bandouil July 27, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ships anchored in the Black Sea await to enter the Sulina canal, one of the spilling points of the river Danube to the Black Sea in Sulina, south-eastern Romania, on June 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
Over 11 months, the Ukrainian maritime corridor transported 60 million tons of cargo, primarily from the Greater Odesa ports, according to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

Of this, 40.6 million tons were grain exports delivered to 46 countries.

Notably, the Manta Hacer bulker carried 25,200 tons of humanitarian wheat to Yemen, chartered by the United Nations World Food Program.

Despite ongoing war and attacks on port infrastructure, Ukraine remains vital to global food security, especially in grain exports to Asia and Africa.

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was the fifth-largest wheat exporter globally.

Russia's war against the country and its attempted blockade of the Black Sea forced Ukrainian exporters to seek alternative routes and markets.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
