EU to aid Ukraine after Kakhovka dam breach

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 10:54 PM 1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to the media ahead of the weekly Leadership meeting at Konrad Adenauer Haus on April 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Christian Marquardt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will help Ukraine with the aftermath of the Kakhovka dam breach, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on June 6.

The EU will mobilize support for Ukraine through its Civil Protection Mechanism.

"Russia will have to pay for the war crimes committed in Ukraine. The destruction of the dam, an outrageous attack on civilian infrastructure, puts at risk thousands of people in the Kherson region," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

In coordination with the member states, the EU will work to rapidly deliver dirt water pumps, fire hoses, mobile water purification stations, and boats.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced its intention earlier on June 6 to involve the EU Protection Mechanism in dealing with the consequences of the breach.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Ukraine calls for new sanctions against Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged the countries of the G7 and the European Union to immediately consider new sanctions against Russia after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
