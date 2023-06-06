EU to aid Ukraine after Kakhovka dam breach

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will help Ukraine with the aftermath of the Kakhovka dam breach, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on June 6.

The EU will mobilize support for Ukraine through its Civil Protection Mechanism.

"Russia will have to pay for the war crimes committed in Ukraine. The destruction of the dam, an outrageous attack on civilian infrastructure, puts at risk thousands of people in the Kherson region," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

In coordination with the member states, the EU will work to rapidly deliver dirt water pumps, fire hoses, mobile water purification stations, and boats.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced its intention earlier on June 6 to involve the EU Protection Mechanism in dealing with the consequences of the breach.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.