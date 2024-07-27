Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 573,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2024 9:12 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 573,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 27.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,331 tanks, 16,074 armored fighting vehicles, 21,500 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,885 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 905 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,736 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian losses in Ukraine causing ‘serious problems’ for recruitment, HUR says
Speaking on national TV, Andrii Yusov said the situation will soon have an impact on the frontline situation and Russia’s ability to effectively wage war.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
