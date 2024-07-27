General Staff: Russia has lost 573,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 573,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 27.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,331 tanks, 16,074 armored fighting vehicles, 21,500 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,885 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 905 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,736 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.