Europe awaits potential Zelensky-Putin meeting before pushing for new US sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reports

President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
"We agreed to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy."
Zelensky on May 12 removed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense apparatus.
Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
The phone call comes as Moscow once again rejected a 30-day ceasefire, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming that a ceasefire would give "Kyiv a break to restore its military potential and continue its confrontation with Russia."
Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport en-route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 17, 2014. Three hours into the flight, the Boeing-777 was shot down by Russian proxy forces using a Buk surface-to-air missile above Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.
Europe awaits potential Zelensky-Putin meeting before pushing for new US sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reports
Ukraine's European partners are planning to wait for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey before pushing the U.S. to impose new sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported on May 12, citing undisclosed sources.
Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, rejected U.S.-backed calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. The Kremlin instead invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul.
Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15 — a decision that various experts told the Kyiv Independent may have caught Putin off-guard.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Putin, the sources told Bloomberg.
If Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on May 15, European leaders will call on U.S. President Donald Trump to follow through on his threat to impose sanctions on Moscow, the sources added.
The Kremlin has not said whether Putin will attend the meeting.
Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progress in peace negotiations, saying on April 26 that Putin may be "tapping me along," and that the Russian leader may not be interested in ending the war.
The U.S. president also threatened on May 8 to join partners in imposing "further sanctions" if Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, said on May 9 that he believes Putin is not interested in a peace deal, but may agree to a ceasefire later in the fall if Ukraine's allies succeed in imposing tougher sanctions on Russian gas, oil, and financial transactions.