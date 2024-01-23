Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Euractiv: Bulgaria urges tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian grain imports to EU

by Vladyslav Kudryk January 23, 2024 3:58 PM 2 min read
This picture, taken on April 20, 2023, shows a full grain house near the town of Saedinenie, Central Bulgaria. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Bulgarian government urged the European Commission to introduce tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian imports to the EU to satisfy Bulgarian grain, oil, and livestock producers, Euractiv reported on Jan. 23.

Ukrainian imports to the EU rose after the bloc instituted a free trade regime in early 2022 to alleviate the country's economy amid an all-out war. Ukraine's cheaper grain imports raised worries among its European neighbors, who complained of uneven competition and logistical bottlenecks.

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia sent a joint letter to EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski last week saying that their farmers were "suffering significantly" since the EU lifted relevant restrictions in 2022.

The Bulgarian Agriculture Ministry insists that duties must be paid for Ukrainian products if quota volumes of duty-free imports are exceeded, Euractiv wrote.

The volumes must be "in line with market logic and processing capacities" and should provide "more clarity and security for both producers and processors," the ministry said.

Otherwise, the current situation may lead to a decrease in local production, which "in the long term may disrupt the country’s food security."

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Euractiv said the ministry admitted that there has been no analysis of how introducing tariff quotas and duties will affect Bulgarian production. The ministry also did not have a clear idea of whether it would increase inflation.

Bulgaria has a large production capacity for sunflower oil and biodiesel, but it does not produce enough sunflower seed for its capacity and is heavily dependent on Ukrainian imports.

"Introducing tariffs on Ukrainian sunflower and rapeseed seeds would make Bulgarian production unsellable on world markets," Euractiv noted.

The agricultural import spat between Ukraine and eastern EU members escalated last year.

After an appeal by Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, the EU temporarily banned grain and several other select agricultural imports in these five countries between May and September 2023. These governments have largely continued the ban past the EU's expiration date.

Ukraine is third largest agricultural supplier to EU
Ukraine remains among the top three suppliers of agricultural products to the EU, even though the exports dropped to an almost pre-invasion level in autumn 2023, the European Commission’s report said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek






Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.