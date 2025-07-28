EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

Become a member
News Feed

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talks to media in Brussels on Nov. 8, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/ Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27 urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to uphold the independence of the nation's anti-corruption bodies, a call that followed Zelensky's signal that supporting legislation could be adopted within days.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," von der Leyen said in a post on X after her call with the Ukrainian leader.

Following the discussion, President Zelensky also posted on X, confirming his alignment with the European Commission's vision.

"I thanked the European Commission for the provided expertise," he wrote. "We share the same vision: it is important that the bill is adopted without delay, as early as next week." Von der Leyen further pledged the European Union's ongoing support for Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership, adding, "Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path."

Zelensky's recent commitment marks a significant reversal. On July 24, he notably made a U-turn, submitting a bill designed to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

This action followed rare, large-scale protests that had erupted across Ukraine, representing the first such demonstrations during the ongoing full-scale invasion. His earlier legislative attempt had aimed to strip these critical anti-corruption agencies of their autonomy, prompting widespread public criticism.

Article image

Zelensky earlier  noted that "there should have been a dialogue" regarding the proposed changes to NABU and SAPO. He nonetheless defended the original bill as a wartime necessity, portraying Russia as the nation's "main enemy." However, his initial explanation — that the changes aimed to eliminate Russian influence — has not withstood scrutiny.

Instead, some observers in Ukraine suggest the timing was significant, noting that NABU and SAPO had begun probing individuals close to the president and his inner circle. This inner circle consists of a tight group of trusted advisors and officials, whom Zelensky himself describes as his "managers," with Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, being a prominent figure.

Video thumbnail

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Monday, July 28
