News Feed

1 min read
by Yana Prots
EU unveils $700 million Ukraine support package for energy and infrastructure
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen poses with Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a family photo at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Italy, on July 10, 2025. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) and the European Commission announced nearly 600 million euros ($700 million) in new financing for Ukraine's critical infrastructure and businesses at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) on July 10.

The package focuses on restoring energy systems damaged by Russian attacks, repairing transport networks and border crossings, and supporting small enterprises. Most funding comes through EIB loans backed by EU guarantees.

The EIB has now delivered over 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in financing since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, according to the bank's press release.

"The agreements announced today reflect the strength of our commitment to Ukraine, and our determination to respond to the country's most urgent needs – through critical infrastructure, support for businesses in Ukraine and EU companies wanting to trade and export to the country," said EIB President Nadia Calvino.

Yana Prots

Thursday, July 10
 (Updated:  )
SBU officer shot dead in Kyiv, investigation underway.

A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer was murdered on July 10 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the SBU's press service told the Kyiv Independent after a reported shooting in the district.

