EU unveils $700 million Ukraine support package for energy and infrastructure

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) and the European Commission announced nearly 600 million euros ($700 million) in new financing for Ukraine's critical infrastructure and businesses at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) on July 10.

The package focuses on restoring energy systems damaged by Russian attacks, repairing transport networks and border crossings, and supporting small enterprises. Most funding comes through EIB loans backed by EU guarantees.

The EIB has now delivered over 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in financing since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, according to the bank's press release.

"The agreements announced today reflect the strength of our commitment to Ukraine, and our determination to respond to the country's most urgent needs – through critical infrastructure, support for businesses in Ukraine and EU companies wanting to trade and export to the country," said EIB President Nadia Calvino.