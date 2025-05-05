The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, European Commission, Defense, defense industry, Military aid
Edit post

EU should invest in Ukrainian defense to 'double' weapons sent to Kyiv, commissioner says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 5, 2025 7:57 AM 2 min read
Veteran Lithuanian politician Andrius Kubilius, first-ever EU defense commissioner talks to the Kyiv Independent on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU "would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives" by investing in domestic weapons production, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on May 4.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin isn’t convinced by (U.S. President Donald) Trump to make peace, we could bring forward more convincing arguments for peace very quickly — by greatly increasing our military support to Ukraine," Kubilius said.

Investment in Ukraine's domestic defense industry has gained popularity among EU leaders as Europe struggles to meet demand for Ukraine's defense needs. The so-called "Danish model" invests in Ukraine's defense industry rather than providing materiel deliveries.

"Until now, the EU and U.S. (have provided around 40 billion euros ($45 billion) a year of military aid to Ukraine. But we can spend that same amount procuring modern weapons in Ukraine, which would cost about half as much as those made in the EU or U.S.," Kubilius said.

The commissioner called for EU members to utilize the bloc's new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative to strengthen Ukraine in its fight against Russia's war.

SAFE is an EU loan instrument meant to prop up key defense industries by financing countries in the bloc upon request.

"This would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives for the same 40 billion euros ($45 billion). Our support’s real value would rise to 80 billion euros ($91 billion)," Kubilius said.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on April 8 said the Danish model has proven that Ukraine is capable of producing its own weapons and called for allies to follow the model.

"The Danish model has shown that there is a Ukrainian capacity to produce and deliver equipment for the Ukrainian fight for freedom. Denmark must continue to invest in this, and I hope that other countries will follow our example to an even greater extent," Poulsen said.

In January, Denmark set aside 135 million euros ($153 million) for further purchases for Ukraine under the Danish model in 2025.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky rejects Putin’s 3-day ceasefire proposal as ‘theatrical’; US sanctions depend on whether Russia is ‘behaving’ on peace deal, Trump says
Key developments on May 3-4: * Zelensky rejects Putin’s truce proposal as ‘theatrical,’ backs 30-day ceasefire plan from US * US sanctions depend on whether Russia is ‘behaving’ on peace deal, Trump says * US to send refurbished Patriot air defense system from Israel to Ukraine, NYT reports * Ukrainian sea drones
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

Minerals deal 'important part' of future security guarantees, ambassador says.

"So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of... future security guarantees," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.