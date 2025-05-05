EU should invest in Ukrainian defense to 'double' weapons sent to Kyiv, commissioner says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU "would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives" by investing in domestic weapons production, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on May 4.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin isn’t convinced by (U.S. President Donald) Trump to make peace, we could bring forward more convincing arguments for peace very quickly — by greatly increasing our military support to Ukraine," Kubilius said.

Investment in Ukraine's domestic defense industry has gained popularity among EU leaders as Europe struggles to meet demand for Ukraine's defense needs. The so-called "Danish model" invests in Ukraine's defense industry rather than providing materiel deliveries.

"Until now, the EU and U.S. (have provided around 40 billion euros ($45 billion) a year of military aid to Ukraine. But we can spend that same amount procuring modern weapons in Ukraine, which would cost about half as much as those made in the EU or U.S.," Kubilius said.

The commissioner called for EU members to utilize the bloc's new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative to strengthen Ukraine in its fight against Russia's war.

SAFE is an EU loan instrument meant to prop up key defense industries by financing countries in the bloc upon request.

"This would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives for the same 40 billion euros ($45 billion). Our support’s real value would rise to 80 billion euros ($91 billion)," Kubilius said.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on April 8 said the Danish model has proven that Ukraine is capable of producing its own weapons and called for allies to follow the model.

"The Danish model has shown that there is a Ukrainian capacity to produce and deliver equipment for the Ukrainian fight for freedom. Denmark must continue to invest in this, and I hope that other countries will follow our example to an even greater extent," Poulsen said.

In January, Denmark set aside 135 million euros ($153 million) for further purchases for Ukraine under the Danish model in 2025.