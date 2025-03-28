EU preparing 17th package of Russia sanctions, EUobserver reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia amid Moscow's demands for lifting some Western restrictions as part of its ceasefire terms, EUobserver reported on March 27, citing four unnamed EU diplomats.

Following two days of talks in Saudi Arabia, Washington agreed on March 25 to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by lowering maritime insurance costs and enhancing access to global ports and payment systems. U.S. President Donald Trump said later that Washington was "looking at" the possibility of lifting some sanctions on Russia to secure the Black Sea ceasefire.

In the meantime, work on a new round of EU sanctions against Russia has started and is “at a very early stage,” one of the sources told EUobserver. The European Commission is expected to present its proposals in early summer, another diplomat told the media outlet.

Commenting on the timeline, one of the diplomats told the outlet that "it’s too speculative at this point," adding that the bloc will be watching how the ceasefire talks between the U.S., Ukraine and Russia will unfold.

"Keep up the pressure on Russia. It was very clear that the sanctions stay in place. What we want is a just and lasting peace agreement. That is the goal," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 27 following a "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris.

According to European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper, Russia's "unconditional withdrawal" from Ukraine is one of the main preconditions for changing or lifting EU sanctions.

Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. have agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on energy infrastructure strikes. However, Moscow insists that the Black Sea ceasefire will take effect only if the West lifts sanctions on Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions linked to food trade, restoring their access to the SWIFT payment system.

The Kremlin is also demanding the removal of sanctions on Russian food producers, exporters, and Russian-flagged cargo vessels involved in agricultural trade.