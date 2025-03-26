The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US considering lifting some sanctions to secure Black Sea ceasefire, Trump says

by Dmytro Basmat March 26, 2025 3:58 AM 2 min read
A ship in the Black Sea near Odesa, Ukraine on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is "looking at" lifting additional sanctions on Russia in order to secure a Black Sea ceasefire agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 25.

Trump's comments come following talks between Russia and the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.

Russia and the U.S. agreed to implement a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure. To secure an agreement, the White House initially vowed to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The Kremlin later issued a statement on March 25, stating that the ceasefire in the Black Sea will take effect only after Western sanctions on Russia's Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in supporting international food trade operations are lifted and have their connection to the SWIFT messaging system restored.

"They will be looking at them and we are thinking about all of them right now. There are about five or six conditions. We're looking at all of them," Trump told reporters in response to a question on the possibility of lifting additional Russian sanctions.

Moscow is also demanding that the West lift the sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters, as well as on Russian-flagged ships involved in food and fertilizer trade. Another condition for the ceasefire is that commercial ships in the Black Sea should be inspected, according to the Kremlin.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists that Ukraine believes that the partial ceasefire for the Black Sea and energy infrastructure strikes should take effect on March 25, at odds with the Kremlin's statement.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.