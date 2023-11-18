Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU mulls plan to ban sale of oil tankers to Russia

by Igor Kossov November 18, 2023 9:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission has proposed to ban selling oil tankers to Russia to slow down the country's growing hydrocarbon exports that bypass Western sanctions, Reuters reported on Nov. 17.

Any sales of tankers to a third country would include clauses forbidding the subsequent resale of ships to Russia or freighting Russian oil products in defiance of Western price caps, such as $60 per barrel of crude.    

"The price cap mechanism relies on an attestation process that enables operators in the supply chain of sea-borne Russian oil to demonstrate that it has been purchased at or below the price cap," Reuters reported, citing the document.    

Russia's hydrocarbon exports are a major source of the revenue it uses to maintain its war machine. After sanctions and import restrictions on Russian resources to Western markets, Russia has intensified the sale of oil to countries that haven't joined in, such as India and China.    

Besides producing weapons and ammunition, oil revenue can also be used to pay competitive salaries to mercenaries and contract soldiers, enticing them to fight for against Ukraine.

Even after sanctions, Russian economy can pay for war
The Russian economy has faced unprecedented sanctions since the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The latest events – the West’s embargo on seaborn oil and price cap on Russian oil sales worldwide – are seen as a blow to the Russian economy, whose backbone is the energ…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:41 PM

UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.