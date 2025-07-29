Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

EU to freeze some Ukraine funding unless anti-graft agencies' independence is restored, media reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
EU to freeze some Ukraine funding unless anti-graft agencies' independence is restored, media reports
President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025 (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The EU has warned Kyiv through diplomatic channels that it will freeze some financial assistance if a bill restoring the independence of Ukraine's principal anti-corruption bodies is not passed, European Pravda and Ukrainska Pravda reported on July 29, citing undisclosed sources.

The Ukrainian parliament is set to vote on the new bill on July 31 after another legislation, passed last week, effectively destroyed the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

EU sources told European Pravda that if the controversial legislation curtailing the independence of anti-graft agencies is not rolled back, the EU would halt funding under the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan, a financing program covered by frozen Russian assets.

Funding via the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) would also reportedly be paused.

The freeze would not concern funds allocated under the EU's Ukraine Facility program, even though the next tranche under the initiative was reduced due to delays in other reforms, according to European Pravda.

Video thumbnail

Conversely, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Ukraine Facility funding may also be paused, though this step would be more difficult to implement due to legal constraints.

Last week, the European Commission publicly denied that funding cuts are being considered in response to the new bill.

The EU has been Ukraine's main supporter during Russia's full-scale invasion. The bloc and its member states have provided $180 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Kyiv since 2022.

The bill 12414, which was swiftly passed by the parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 22, grants the prosecutor general sweeping new powers over NABU and SAPO.

The legislation was met with backlash at home and abroad as it was seen as rolling back some of the key achievements of the post-EuroMaidan anti-corruption reforms.

Following EU criticism and mass protests across Ukraine, Zelensky announced that the new bill restoring the agencies' independence was submitted to the parliament on July 24.

EU leaders have also signaled that the controversial legislation could hamper Ukraine's accession efforts. Kyiv applied for EU membership in 2022, and the initial negotiations were formally launched in mid-2024.

Hungary, the most Moscow-friendly EU government, has thus far blocked the opening of the first negotiations cluster with Ukraine, making any progress in the near future uncertain.

Investigation: Despite sanctions, American trucks are being used by Russia to launch kamikaze drones
A U.S. company is among several worldwide that have sold U.S.-made pickup trucks to Russia, despite U.S. sanction restrictions prohibiting the sale of such vehicles to the country, the Kyiv Independent can reveal. Further, one type of vehicle in particular — Ram 1500 pickup trucks — has recently appeared in Russian state propaganda videos specially adapted to launch kamikaze drones in attacks on Ukrainian cities. An investigation by the Kyiv Independent reveals several companies located in the
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Article image
European UnionUkraineAnti-corruptionVolodymyr ZelenskySAPONABUEU aid
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 29
Tuesday, July 29
Show More

Editors' Picks