EU leaders call for more military aid to Kyiv, pledge Ukraine's inclusion in key decisions

European Union leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine at a Dec. 19 summit in Brussels, emphasizing that decisions about the war-torn country’s future must involve Kyiv and its European allies.

The meeting, attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighted solidarity with Ukraine as it has been fighting against Russian aggression fo over 1,000 days.

"Only Ukraine as the aggressed country can legitimately define what peace means — and if and when the conditions are met for credible negotiations," said Antonio Costa, president of the European Council. "So now is not the time to speculate about different scenarios – now is the time to strengthen Ukraine for all scenarios."

The European Council urged EU member states to immediately enhance military aid to Ukraine. Leaders called for faster delivery of air defense systems, ammunition, and missiles, as well as additional training and equipment for new Ukrainian brigades.

Concerns linger over U.S. foreign policy as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on January 20. Trump has promised to end the war quickly and has emphasized his rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising fears in Europe about a potential deal unfavorable to Ukraine.

Speculation is growing in Europe about potential peace talks in early 2025 and the possible involvement of European peacekeepers to enforce any agreement. However, EU leaders are cautious, aiming to avoid revealing their strategies to Russia. For now, their focus remains on bolstering Ukraine’s position in case Zelensky chooses to pursue negotiations.

In Brussels, EU leaders maintained their stance: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about security in Europe without Europeans."