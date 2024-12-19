Skip to content
Zelensky dismisses ceasefire as Putin’s ploy to regroup, seeks coordinated peace plan

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 19, 2024 8:17 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Brussels, Belgium on Dec. 19, 2024. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that American and European participation in possible peace negotiations with Russia is crucial while rejecting the idea of freezing the conflict.

Ahead of the anticipated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s focus on ending the war after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Zelensky expressed hope that Europe would be involved in the effort, sharing a strong, united stance.

Zelensky warned against granting Moscow a temporary break it seeks through a ceasefire, advocating instead for concerted international pressure to achieve an actual ending of Russia's war.

“We need coordinated work for a lasting peace, not just the suspension of hostilities that Putin seeks in order to buy time,” Zelensky said.

“We cannot live with a frozen conflict. When it comes to ceasefire, people know what comes after. How everything will end. You have to know what tomorrow brings in order to have a ceasefire.”

Zelensky also highlighted the role of the so-called Global South nations, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, in supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and influencing Russia.

He urged Europe to recognize and leverage these countries' potential to advance peace, noting their alignment with the principles of territorial sovereignty.

Reports of Trump’s intentions to end the war, potentially by pressuring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia or relinquish its NATO aspirations, have raised concerns among Ukraine supporters and in Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in “24 hours,” but he has not elaborated on his approach. On Dec. 12, he reiterated his belief that European troops should lead efforts to monitor any potential ceasefire, saying that Europe must assume greater responsibility in countering Russian aggression.

The EU, however, does not foresee negotiations or a ceasefire in the near future, according to a high-ranking EU official who spoke to the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 18.

‘Just thugs’ — Zelensky blasts Putin’s Oreshnik threats, ‘high-tech’ duel proposal with the West
At a press conference in Brussels on Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent threats of using the new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Kyiv to test Western air defense systems in what he called a “high-tech duel” with the West.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.