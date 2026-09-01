The EU does not interfere in elections, unlike Russia, European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 31, after Moscow accused the bloc of interfering in Russia's electoral process.

"Contrary to Russia, the European Union does not interfere in elections," and Moscow has not demonstrated democratic standards in past elections, Hipper said.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service earlier claimed that the EU is preparing a large-scale strategy to destabilize Russia as the country is set to hold parliamentary elections in September, according to state media.

Russia has accused the EU of planning provocations at polling stations in Russia and abroad, as well as discussing plans to organize cyberattacks on Russian election infrastructure with Ukrainian officials.

The West has also instructed opposition groups based abroad to say Russia's elections are illegitimate and unlawful, Russia claimed.

The European Commission denied Russia's claims and pointed to Russia's own repressive political system.

"Their behaviour is marked by repressive laws, persecution of political opposition leaders, civil society representatives and journalists. We stand for free and fair elections. Elections must remain in the hands of citizens," Hipper told the Kyiv Independent.