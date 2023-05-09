Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU chief, Zelensky meet in Kyiv on Europe Day

by Dinara Khalilova May 9, 2023 5:02 PM 3 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky talk during their meeting in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on May 9, discussing the EU ammunition supply plan, an upcoming package of sanctions against Russia, and the bloc's ban on Ukrainian food exports.

The two leaders also discussed financial support for Kyiv and the country's progress on its path to EU membership, a day after Zelensky signed a decree on celebrating Europe Day in Ukraine.

At a press conference following the meeting, Zelensky thanked von der Leyen for the EU's readiness to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells under a 3-step program, which was approved in March and is currently underway.

He also said Ukraine was counting on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia to target the Russian nuclear industry and to be adopted as soon as possible.

European Commission sent EU member states a proposal regarding the sanctions package on May 5, which is being discussed this week.

According to von der Leyen, the package adds more products to the EU transit ban, offers a new tool to resist sanctions circumvention, and proposes a ban on "shadow" entities from Russia and third countries purposefully bypassing the bloc's sanctions.

The meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
The meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
The meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
The meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
The meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)

Ukraine's president expressed hope that the European Union would give a positive interim assessment of the country's progress in fulfilling the EU's "candidate criteria," with an official one expected in October. Von der Leyen said that the "work needs to continue," adding that Ukraine "can count on our support and expertise throughout the process."

At the conference, Zelensky criticized the EU ban on some Ukrainian food products to five EU countries imposed on May 2, calling it "absolutely unacceptable."

"Unfortunately, we have encountered problems where we should have continued to see strong signs of solidarity, in proportion to the threats that exist today — tough and even violent, for wartime, protectionist measures from our neighbors," said Zelensky.

In response, the EU chief promised to create a joint "coordination platform" to make Ukrainian grain exports "fully functioning again." She described the issue as a "challenging situation."

"The immediate priority now is that the grain transit goes seamlessly and at the lowest possible cost outside of Ukraine towards the European Union," Von der Leyen said.

Ukraine’s grain overload sours country’s relationship with key allies
Negotiations over a European import ban on Ukrainian grain between the European Commission and its eastern flank members were stalled as of April 23. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria asked to extend protection measures after the EU’s one-year decision to abolish customs duties, whil…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.