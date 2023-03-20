Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU approves procurement of 1 million artillery rounds for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2023 4:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas confirmed on March 20 that EU foreign and defense ministers had approved an initiative to jointly provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

"This helps to ramp up the European defense industry and boost our security," Kallas added.

Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, as quoted by the Guardian, said that the shells would be sent to Ukraine. According to Pevkur, there were "many, many" issues to be solved, but “it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: if there is a will, there is a way.”

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm on March 8 that one of the main priorities for Ukraine was more than a million rounds of ammunition. He added that it was one of the components of Ukraine's "armored fist" that will propel its upcoming counteroffensive against Russia.

Reuters reported on March 17 that the agreement would cover 155 mm artillery shells.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.