Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

EU approves reduced $3.7 billion in Ukraine Facility aid amid reform delays

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
EU approves reduced $3.7 billion in Ukraine Facility aid amid reform delays
Illustrative purposes only: The EU and Ukrainian flags are being displayed during a press conference by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 9, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The EU Council approved a regular tranche payment of 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) under the Ukraine Facility mechanism on Aug. 8, a smaller amount than initially planned due to Kyiv's failure to complete key reforms.

Ukraine had aimed to receive 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the fourth installment, the largest so far. However, Kyiv's failure to implement 3 of the 16 required reforms led to European Commission agreeing to provide a reduced amount of funding.

The remaining unfulfilled reforms concern decentralization, judicial appointments to the High Anti-Corruption Court, and a law reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

The approved 3.2 billion euros serves as a higher amount than was initially approved by EU Commission ambassadors which totaled 3.05 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said on July 25 that under the EU's partial payment policy, funds tied to unmet benchmarks may be disbursed later if reforms are completed within 12 months.

The Ukraine Facility was approved in February 2024 as a four-year program providing 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants to stabilize Ukraine’s economy and support post-war recovery.

The Ukraine Plan serves as the reform roadmap tied to the country's EU accession process, covering governance, rule of law, reconstruction, and economic modernization.

On July 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU intends to allocate an additional 100 billion euros ($115 billion) for Ukraine from its long-term 2028–2034 budget, doubling the current Ukraine Facility budget.

Trump-Putin meeting tentatively scheduled for end of next week, NBC News reports
A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is tentatively scheduled to occur late next week, NBC News reported on Aug. 8, citing a senior White House official.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image





EU aidUkraine FacilityUkraineEuropean UnionEU CouncilReforms
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 8
Video
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks