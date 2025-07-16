Become a member
2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
'We are doubling the Ukraine Facility' — EU proposes 100 billion euros for Ukraine aid fund in 2028–2034 budget
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference on the 2028-2034 budget in Brussels, Belgium, on July 16, 2025. (Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The European Commission has proposed allocating 100 billion euros ($115 billion) in aid to Ukraine from the European Union's long-term budget for 2028–2034, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on July 16.  

The proposed package doubles the current Ukraine Facility budget of 50 billion euros, which was approved in February 2024 and runs through 2027. That fund includes 33 billion euros in loans and 17 billion euros in grants to support Ukraine's economy and reconstruction.

"We are doubling the Ukraine Facility — to support recovery, resilience, and their path to EU membership," von der Leyen said, calling the new aid package essential for long-term planning.

On a post on X, she described the broader EU budget proposal as "a budget for a new era, that matches Europe's ambition… that strengthens our independence."

"This is the most ambitious EU budget ever: more strategic, flexible, and transparent. We are investing more in our independence and in our capacity to respond," the statement reads.

The Commission's proposed overall EU budget for 2028–2034 totals 1.816 trillion euros, raising the bloc's budget ceiling from 1.1% to 1.26% of gross national income.

The new proposal must be approved unanimously by all 27 EU member states and passed by the European Parliament. Negotiations are expected to unfold over the next two years.

Ukraine parliament backs nearly $10 billion defense budget increase in first reading
Ukraine’s parliament approved a Hr 412.4 billion ($9.8 billion) increase in defense spending in the first reading, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry announced in a press release on July 16.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Article image
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Wednesday, July 16
Video
