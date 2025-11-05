Ukraine nuclear energy sector official arrested over bribery scheme

Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies arrested the deputy general director of Atomnergomash, a subsidiary of state-run nuclear company Energoatom, over a bribery scheme, Ukraine’s National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) reported on Nov. 5.

The official allegedly demanded kickbacks from the representative of a private company in exchange for ensuring the company was paid on time for completing contracted work. The value of the illicit payments amounted to 10% to 15% of the cost of the work.

Between June and November 2025, the official received Hr 1.67 million ($40,000) in illicit payments, with the total sum exceeding Hr 6.6 million ($156,000), according to the investigation.

Energoatom is the largest producer of electricity in Ukraine and manages the country’s four nuclear power plants, although the Zaporizhzhia plant is currently under Russian occupation. While Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s thermal and hydro plants, Moscow has so far not targeted nuclear plants.

The company has faced numerous accusations of corruption, particularly bribery and embezzlement. In July last year, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) accused four members of an organized group of misappropriating Hr 100 million from Energoatom, with one of the men extradited from Germany on Nov. 4.

In September 2024, Energoatom confirmed that one of its officials had been detained for accepting a bribe of Hr 100,000 ($2,400) in exchange for resolving fuel supply issues.