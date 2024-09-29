The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Energoatom confirms detention of company official on bribery charges

by Olena Goncharova September 29, 2024 4:57 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A picture taken in Yuzhnoukrainsk on September 20, 2022 shows Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear plant, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images) // UEW
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state nuclear energy agency Energoatom on Sept. 28 confirmed that one of its officials had been detained for accepting a bribe.

The official, who leads the control and audit department, was apprehended near Energoatom's office in Kyiv while accepting a bribe of UAH 100,000 ($2,400). The money was demanded in exchange for resolving fuel supply issues.

According to a statement from Energoatom, "The detainee used his connections to help resolve the issue with another company, acting as a middleman between the contractor and the other firm." Ukraine's Security Service's (SBU) Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, with oversight from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, conducted the operation.

"A top priority for Energoatom is ensuring compliance with current laws, and the company has a strict zero-tolerance policy for corruption," the statement reads. "This policy applies not only to internal matters but also to employees' conduct outside of their official duties."

Energoatom plays a crucial role in Ukraine's energy sector and is actively involved in modernizing and expanding the country's nuclear power capabilities, despite challenges posed by the ongoing war.

IAEA to increase monitoring missions to facilities critical to nuclear safety in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will increase its monitoring missions to Ukrainian facilities critical to nuclear safety, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported on Sept. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
