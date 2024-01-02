Skip to content
Energy Ministry: 260,000 Kyiv residents without power following Russian attacks

by Martin Fornusek January 2, 2024 11:43 AM 1 min read
Drone view of a damaged building in the center of Kyiv as Emergency services provide assistance to the victims and put out the fire on January 2, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
As a result of Russian attacks against Ukraine's capital, almost 260,000 residents were left without electricity, the Energy Ministry reported on Jan. 2.

Russia launched mass drone and missile strikes against Ukraine overnight and in the morning, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv. Four people have been killed and 92 people were injured as of 11 a.m. local time.

An overhead line was damaged in the missile strikes against the capital, after which several substations lost voltage, according to the ministry's report.

In Kyiv Oblast, high-voltage lines have been de-energized due to the attacks, reportedly causing outages in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts.

Temporary disturbances in the functioning of a local hydroelectric power plant were also recorded.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, mirroring its strategy from last year.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed, and almost 70 people were injured in the two cities.
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
