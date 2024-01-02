Energy Ministry: 260,000 Kyiv residents without power following Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russian attacks against Ukraine's capital, almost 260,000 residents were left without electricity, the Energy Ministry reported on Jan. 2.

Russia launched mass drone and missile strikes against Ukraine overnight and in the morning, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv. Four people have been killed and 92 people were injured as of 11 a.m. local time.

An overhead line was damaged in the missile strikes against the capital, after which several substations lost voltage, according to the ministry's report.

In Kyiv Oblast, high-voltage lines have been de-energized due to the attacks, reportedly causing outages in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts.

Temporary disturbances in the functioning of a local hydroelectric power plant were also recorded.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, mirroring its strategy from last year.