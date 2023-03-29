Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Energoatom: IAEA chief arrives at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023 2:14 PM 2 min read
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi speaks at a press conference during the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on March 06, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom said on March 29.

Grossi came to assess first-hand the safety and security situation at the plant, talk to the engineers operating the facility and guarantee the rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site, according to Energoatom.

This is Grossi's second visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant since it was captured by Russian troops and the first one since an IAEA mission started working at the station in September last year.

On March 26, the IAEA head said he was en route to the nuclear power plant and promised to continue his efforts "to protect the nuclear plant" amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's city of Enerhodar on the southern bank of the Dnipro River, has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

It was fully disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times due to regular Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Since Russian forces occupied the plant, they have used it as a military base from which to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River, in particular, Nikopol.

CNN: Military action increases around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says IAEA head
Fighting has intensified near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told CNN on March 28. Grossi and his team are on their way to visit the nuclear power plant for a second time to assess the situation firsthand.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
