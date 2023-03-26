IAEA Head departs on new visit to occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on March 26 that he will soon arrive at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to “assess first-hand the nuclear safety & security situation at the facility.”

“I will continue my efforts to protect the nuclear plant during the ongoing military conflict, and lead our next regular rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site,” Grossi said on Twitter.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in the city of Enerhodar on the southern bank of the Dnipro River, has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4 and was fully disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid in November due to frequent shelling.

Numerous investigations have shown using satellite imagery and other sources that Russia has placed armored vehicles and other military equipment in and around the plant's six reactor buildings.