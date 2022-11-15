Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Situation 'critical,' emergency blackouts introduced in Ukraine following new Russian strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2022 5:19 PM 1 min read
State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said it needs to introduce emergency electricity outages in all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, to stabilize the power system’s operation after a yet another mass missile strike by Russia.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, at least half of the city was left without electricity as of 5 p.m. Similar reports are coming from Lviv, Zhytomyr, and Dnipro. Critical energy facilities have been hit in Kharkiv and Rivne as well.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the situation was "critical" after Russsia hit energy infrastructure in the Nov. 15 attack.

The attack is Russia's fourth mass air strike targeting Ukraine's energy inftastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. They resulted in mass power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
