Missile attack on Kyiv: Third apartment building hit, says mayor

Three apartment buildings were hit in the ongoing Russian missile strike in Kyiv on the afternoon of Nov. 15, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

No information about casualties has been shared yet. First responders are working at the scene.

All three buildings are in the city's Pechersk District, the same one where the President's Office and most government buildings are.

It's not clear yet whether it was the only area that was hit in Kyiv on Nov. 15. The first several explosions were heard in the city around 3 p.m. According to Klitschko, several missiles were downed by air defense.

Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shared a video from the scene of the attack, showing a five-story apartment building, with one of its sections ablaze.

Apartment building ablaze in Kyiv after a Russian missile strike on Nov. 15. (Screenshot from video shared by Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko)

Local Telegram channels shared video of smoke rising from an unidentified site in Kyiv.

At the same time, the Kyiv Oblast administration warned that the region can be targeted with missiles.

Russian missiles simultanelously targeted the northern Chernihiv Oblast, where authorities reported that air defense has been active.

This is the first time that Russia has targeted Kyiv in more than two weeks. The previous attack, a massive strike that hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and around Ukraine, took place on Oct. 31. It led to frequent power outages.

A local TV channel quoted a local resident who witnessed the attack.

"The first missile went into the high-rising building, and the second immediately hit right into the third floor here," the woman who witnessed the attack told TV channel Kyiv. "And then there was sound of more missiles going somewhere farther away."

This piece will be updated with more details.