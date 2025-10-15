KI logo
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
War

Drones reportedly target Russian oil refinery in Ufa, more than 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine

by Tania Myronyshena
A screenshot from a video purporting to show drones targeting the Ufaorgsintez refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan (Telegram) 

A drone struck an industrial area in the Russian city of Ufa where one of Bashkortostan’s largest oil refineries is located, the Telegram channel Astra reported on Oct. 15

The Ufaorgsintez refinery is part of the Bashneft oil company, which is affiliated with Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

According to Astra, local residents reported seeing smoke near the city’s industrial zone and experiencing disruptions to mobile internet service.

Russian authorities had earlier declared a drone threat in the region and implemented emergency measures  at Ufa airport.

Ufa, the capital of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, lies roughly 1,300 kilometers (820 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the third Ukrainian drone strike in Bashkortostan in the past month.

On Sept. 24, a Ukrainian security source told the Kyiv Independent that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had struck a Bashkortostan oil facility for the second time in a week.

Elsewhere, a drone attack was also reported in Volgograd overnight on Oct. 15, according to local Telegram channels. Residents claimed that an oil refinery had been hit.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil infrastructure deep inside Russia, using long-range drones in an effort to disrupt Moscow's ability to finance and supply its war effort.

'We'll survive, I just want Ukraine to be free' — Kyiv prepares for another harsh winter amid blackout concerns
As the first cold weather set in across Ukraine, Russia ramped up its attacks on the country’s energy grid, which was already under growing strain with every drop in temperature. On Oct. 10 — exactly three years to the day after Russia’s first major strike on Ukraine’s energy sector in 2022 — Russia launched nearly 450 drones and 30 missiles, causing power outages across nine regions, including Kyiv. Over 20 people were injured across the country, and a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
Tania Myronyshena

Tania Myronyshena is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously written articles about culture and history for media outlets such as Ukrainer, Mediamaker, and Wonderzine. She has a bachelor's degree in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

