Drones reportedly target Russian oil refinery in Ufa, more than 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine

A drone struck an industrial area in the Russian city of Ufa where one of Bashkortostan’s largest oil refineries is located, the Telegram channel Astra reported on Oct. 15

The Ufaorgsintez refinery is part of the Bashneft oil company, which is affiliated with Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

According to Astra, local residents reported seeing smoke near the city’s industrial zone and experiencing disruptions to mobile internet service.

Russian authorities had earlier declared a drone threat in the region and implemented emergency measures at Ufa airport.

Just now, Russian oil refinery complex Bashneft in Ufa — 1,400 km from the frontline was targeted by drones.



Bashneft has a total capacity around 23-26 million tons per year. It is a complex of three oil refineries located right next to each other:

Ufimsky refinery (UNPZ)

Ufa, the capital of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, lies roughly 1,300 kilometers (820 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the third Ukrainian drone strike in Bashkortostan in the past month.

On Sept. 24, a Ukrainian security source told the Kyiv Independent that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had struck a Bashkortostan oil facility for the second time in a week.

Elsewhere, a drone attack was also reported in Volgograd overnight on Oct. 15, according to local Telegram channels. Residents claimed that an oil refinery had been hit.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil infrastructure deep inside Russia, using long-range drones in an effort to disrupt Moscow's ability to finance and supply its war effort.