Ukrainian drone strike sets fire to Gazprom's Bashkortostan plant, Russia claims

Ukrainian forces carried out another drone attack against the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, local authorities reported on Sept. 24.

"All emergency services are working on site, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway," Radiy Khabirov, head of the Bashkortostan Republic, said on his Telegram channel.

The extent of damage is being assessed, he added, without mentioning possible casualties.

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat facility is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical plants. It is located some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike against Salavat, Russia, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

Independent news outlet Astra published footage showing a black plume of smoke rising in the area of the plant, noting that locals reported "loud noises."

Ukraine has not commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The facility was previously hit by long-range SBU drones on Sept. 18, triggering a "massive explosion" at the center of the facility, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent at the time.

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's oil industry over the past year, forcing operational suspensions and exacerbating a nationwide fuel shortage.

Kyiv considers Russian oil refineries and petrochemical facilities to be valid military targets as they help fund Moscow's war machine.