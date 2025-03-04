The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drones, Drone attack, Oil, Oil refineries, Russian oil industry
Edit post

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova March 4, 2025 10:43 AM 2 min read
A screenshot from footage puporting to show a fire at the Syzran Oil Refinery on March 4, 2025 (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on March 4, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, said.

The first explosions occurred around 3 a.m. local time, according to local residents. A fire broke out at the facility as a result.

Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev later said that drones attacked "one of the Syzran industrial enterprises" without providing more details. Russian forces downed drones, and there were no casualties, Fedorishchev claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

The Syzran Oil Refinery, lying around 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, was opened in 1942 and belongs to the Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft.

The refinery has a capacity of 8.9 million tons of oil per year. It produces fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen, as well as processes crude oil from Western Siberia and Samara Oblast, according to Kovalenko.

Drones earlier attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery on Feb. 19.

Ukraine considers Russian oil facilities to be valid military targets, as fossil fuel profits supply Moscow's war machine. The Ukrainian military has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries with long-range drones.

BREAKING: Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine on March 3, escalating pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.