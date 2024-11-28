Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Drones reportedly attack Krasnodar Krai, woman suffers injuries

by Kateryna Hodunova November 28, 2024 3:39 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Member of Falcon unit sending Ukrainian drone Leleka to air in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine on April 18, 2023. (Oleksandr Magula/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) reportedly attacked two settlements in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Nov. 28, injuring a woman, Governor Veniamin Kondratiev claimed on his Telegram channel.

In the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, drone debris fell into the courtyard of a house, breaking its windows. The owner of the house was injured and received medical treatment at the scene of impact.

The drone debris damaged a house in a village in Krasnoarmeysk district. There were no casualties.

Later in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the Russian air force allegedly downed 25 Ukrainian drones, 14 of which were intercepted over Krasnodar Krai. Another six drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, three over Russian-occupied Crimea, and two over Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the recent attacks in Russia.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claim.

Outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield, Ukraine has turned to homemade drones to try to exhaust Russian combat capabilities as much as possible from afar, targeting Russian military-industrial complex facilities, airbases, or oil refineries.

While Ukraine regularly claims attacks deep into Russia, it is difficult to verify the authenticity of the reports and the scale of the damage inflicted.

Russia launches mass missile attack, explosions reported all over Ukraine
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a “massive blow” at the nation’s power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
