Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump announces US-EU arms agreement including aid for Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Trump announces US-EU arms agreement including aid for Ukraine
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S. and European Union have signed an agreement for Brussels to fully fund the purchase of U.S. weapons, some of which will be sent to Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 23 at the AI summit in Washington.

Since the start of Trump's second term, Washington had not provided Kyiv with new military aid packages until July. The administration eventually approved arms sales to Ukraine, announcing the first potential delivery on July 23.

The deal stipulates that the U.S. will deliver weapons to the EU, which will handle distribution among member states, with most of the arms expected to go to Ukraine, according to Trump.

Trump added that the EU will spend money in the U.S. on its defense companies, which "should have been done three years ago."

The U.S. approved two military aid packages for Ukraine on July 23, totaling $322 million. One includes HAWK Phase III air defense systems, while the other supplies parts to repair Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The State Department confirmed the sale would have no negative impact on U.S. defense readiness.

Previously, the U.S. and Germany also agreed to deliver five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, as Russia has escalated its long-range strike campaign on Ukrainian cities.

The new commitment follows U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement of a NATO- and EU-backed initiative under which alliance members will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems for Ukraine.

Washington has already sent three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, with Germany providing three more. An additional battery has come from a European coalition, though not all of the systems are currently operational due to routine maintenance rotations.

‘A fatal mistake’ — Ukrainian soldiers slam Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown
Editor’s Note: Some Ukrainian soldiers in this article asked to be identified only by their first name or callsign, citing fears of possible repercussions for speaking to the press about a sensitive topic. Even for Ukrainian soldiers locked in brutal warfare hundreds of kilometers from the capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s move to dismantle the country’s anti-corruption infrastructure built over the past decade felt like a blow. Zelensky signed a controversial bill destroying the indepen
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
United StatesUkraineDonald TrumpMilitary aidEuropean Union
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 24
Show More

Editors' Picks