by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Drone strike on Russia's Sochi kills 1, damages houses
What appears to be a residential area in Sochi, Russia overnight on Sept. 9, 2025 as Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the city, killing one. (Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Sept. 9 on the southern Russian city of Sochi killed one person, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Ukrainian drones regularly attack military infrastructure in Russia as Kyiv aims to reduce Moscow's fighting power in its war against Ukraine.

Fragments of a shot-down drone hit a car, killing one, Kondratyev said in his Telegram post.

"According to preliminary information, about 6 houses were damaged: facades, roofs, windows, and fences. Emergency and special services are working on site," he said.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the attack, which could not be independently verified.

Sochi sits on Russia's Black Sea coast and is located about 310 kilometers (193 miles) from Ukraine and approximately 538 kilometers (334 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Overnight on Sept. 7, Ukrainian drones struck a fuel pumping station in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, the Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi announced the next day.

The strike hit a fuel pumping station that supplies diesel to the Moscow Ring Oil Product Pipeline, which serves Russia's capital and the surrounding area.

On Sept. 5, drones struck multiple Russian oil facilities, including oil company Rosneft's largest refinery in Ryazan and an oil depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, Brovdi reported.

"Gasoline (in Russia) is becoming scarce, while gas and oil are quickly running out," he said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

