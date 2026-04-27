Drone strike kills driver near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA says

A drone strike near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar killed a man, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on April 27.

The agency said it had been informed that the strike hit a transport workshop near the site, killing a driver.

The Enerhodar facility, located in southeastern Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and generated around 20% of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia seized it in March 2022.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that attacks near nuclear facilities pose serious risks.

"Strikes on or near nuclear power plants can endanger nuclear safety and must not take place," Grossi said.

The IAEA team stationed at the site is investigating the incident and will continue to monitor the situation, the agency added.

Although its reactors are currently shut down, the plant still relies on external power to operate cooling systems necessary to prevent overheating and a potential nuclear accident.

The IAEA has repeatedly warned about the risks of military activity around the plant. Russian forces have stationed troops and equipment at the site, while shelling and drone strikes have been reported in the surrounding area throughout the full-scale war.

Russia claims ownership of the plant following its illegal annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and is reportedly attempting to connect the facility to its own power grid. Ukraine and its partners reject the claim and consider the plant Ukrainian territory under occupation.

The strike comes as Russia continues large-scale drone attacks across Ukraine. Overnight on April 27, Russian forces launched 94 drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.