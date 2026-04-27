At least 4 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 27.

Russia launched 94 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, adding that air defenses intercepted 74, while 20 strikes were recorded across 15 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured one in Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two others were injured in the villages of Kopani and Druzhkivka, he added. Russian attacks also damaged homes and infrastructure in several settlements across the oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck the city of Odesa overnight, injuring 14 people, including two children, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in several districts, including two residential buildings, a hotel, warehouse facilities, and port infrastructure.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack killed a woman in the Shostkynska community and injured three others, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Hryhorov added that two brothers, aged 48 and 53, were killed in the Bilopilska community as a result of an attack on April 25.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He added that over the past day, Russian forces launched 629 attacks on 45 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian strikes damaged three apartment buildings, three houses, and a church, among other structures.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked Koriukivka with 18 drones, injuring two men, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A 42-year-old man suffered burns, while an 81-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound. Russian attacks damaged enterprises, houses, and a shop.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 70-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Lupareve, Governor Vitalii Kim said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.