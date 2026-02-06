KI logo
Drone crashes at Polish military base, operator detained

by Martin Fornusek
Illustrative purposes only: Close-up of the 'Policja' marking on a light bar of a Polish Police vehicle in Krakow, Poland, Jan. 19, 2026. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A small drone crashed on the grounds of a military base in central Poland on Feb. 6, local authorities reported, marking the latest in a series of drone-related incidents near strategic sites across Europe.

Earlier drone sightings in several European countries have caused air traffic disruptions and heightened security concerns, as fears grow over escalating Russian hybrid warfare.

The drone, a small commercially available model, crashed at the 1st Air Cavalry Battalion's base in the Lodz province after snagging a tree. No damage was recorded, the Polish military police reported.

Authorities quickly identified and detained the suspected operator — a 22-year-old Polish citizen — and charged him with violating aviation laws. Operating drones near a military facility can result in up to 5 years in prison. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

A similar incident occurred on Jan. 28, when a small, toy-like drone crashed at a military base in Przasnysz in north-central Poland.

Poland, a NATO member bordering the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's ally Belarus, has been on high alert since Polish forces downed several Russian unmanned vehicles over Polish territory during a strike against Ukraine in September.

The incident was followed by Russian fighter jets violating the airspace of NATO's Baltic members, and suspicious drone sightings over European airports and other strategic facilities.

Some Western leaders have called for a more forceful and coordinated response, including downing the intruding aircraft when necessary.

Drones
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Friday, February 6
Video
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with a Canadian volunteer, Brittney Shki-Giizis, who left the Canadian military to fight in Ukraine. A former tank instructor, she explains why she chose to come to the front, how she learned Ukrainian to serve in a Ukrainian unit, and how the war’s shift toward drones led her to become an FPV (first-person view) drone pilot.

