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Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russia's Samara Oblast in overnight attacks

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by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russia's Samara Oblast in overnight attacks
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen from a mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during a night patrol in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2024. (Maksym Kishka / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC “UA:PBC” / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted the Russian city of Syzran and the surrounding region overnight on April 22, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media purport to show several damaged residential buildings in the city amid reports of falling drones debris. Loud explosions were first heard around 3 a.m. local time.

The regional prosecutor's office claimed that 11 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a collapse at one of the building's entrances.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure in recent months as it aims to reduce the Kremlin's most important revenue source.

The city is home to the Syzran Oil Refinery, however, there were no immediate reports of strikes on the facility. The intended target of the attack was not immediately clear.

The attack comes one day after Ukrainian forces struck the Samara oil distribution station overnight on April 21, hitting a facility key to the country's oil transportation infrastructure.

Samara Oblast, a regular target of strikes deep within Russian territory, is located approximately 750 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Ukraine has regularly targeted Russia's military-industrial complex in an effort to cripple Moscow's war machine.

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Ukrainian drones hit key Russian oil hub in Samara Oblast, SBU says
Ukraine says drones struck a key oil distribution hub in Russia’s Samara Oblast overnight, sparking a fire.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Samara OblastRussiaUkraineDrone attack
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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