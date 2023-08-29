Drone attack destroys 4 military aircraft in Pskov Oblast, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike at a military airfield in Pskov Oblast, Russia, destroyed four Il-76 aircraft on Aug. 30, Oblast Governor Mikhail Vedernikov and Russian state media claimed.

Russian state news agency TASS said that four aircraft were damaged in the attack, and that a fire had broken out on the premises.

According to Russian media, two of the aircraft were "engulfed in flames."

Vedernikov said he was on the scene himself, and uploaded a video to his Telegram channel showing smoke and flames rising from the site.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

Reports of drone strikes on Russian territory have increased in recent weeks.